Area churches gather for annual community Thanksgiving service

JACKSON, Tenn.– Thanksgiving came a little early at one local church, Tuesday.

Several area churches joined members of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Jackson and celebrated with singing, worship, food and fellowship as part of their 30th annual Community Thanksgiving service.

Guest speaker Steven Douglas says this event is more than just getting together for a meal.

“It brings all of our diversity together, different people, we are all going for the same goal, that is to help people and serve Christ, so coming together reminds us that we are not alone,” said Douglas.

Douglas spoke on the topic of Forgiveness. They also gathered an offering that will go to organizations such as the Regional Interfaith Association, or RIFA and the Star Center.