Child killed in weekend rollover crash

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — An 11-year-old girl was killed and a 12-year-old injured in a rollover crash Saturday in Henry County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 79 around 6:30 p.m.

A crash report says a Jeep driven by 35-year-old Ricky Glisson was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Impala driven by 38-year-old Kevin Hilt.

The Jeep rolled over, ejecting Glisson, and the two girls. The report says the Jeep rolled on top of the girls.

Glisson and Hilt were not injured.

The condition of the 12-year-old has not been confirmed.

None of the three people in the Jeep were wearing seat belts, according to the report.