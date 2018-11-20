City councilman, local church invite all to Thanksgiving luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson city councilman welcomes everyone to a Thanksgiving Day luncheon.

City Councilman Johnny Dodd will host the luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, located at 225 Daugherty Street in Jackson, according to a release.

The event is in honor of families who have lost loved ones. It is free and open to anyone who would like to come and fellowship including persons who are homeless, elderly and disadvantaged, the release says.

Anyone who would like a ride to the church or wants a plate of food delivered can call 731-343-5103 or 731-616-6475.

The luncheon is co-sponsored by the Rev. Ronald Benton Sr., pastor of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church; members of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church; Future Leaders of Tennessee; T. Robert Hill; the Jackson Police Department; West Tennessee Healthcare; and TLM Associates.