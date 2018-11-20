Cold Night Ahead, Warmer Weather is On the Way

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, November 20th

Cold weather is coming in to West Tennessee tonight, with temperatures able to reach the 20s but warmer weather isn’t far behind! A warming trend is going to take us through Thanksgiving Day right into the weekend before Winter snaps back during the last week of November – next week!

TONIGHT

Though we’ve had a few clouds mixed in the sky with some sunshine today, skies will clear out quickly tonight. With calm winds, temperatures should easily drop into the middle and upper 20s at at the coldest point of the night! You’ll probably want to start that car a little early tomorrow morning to get the heat going! Thankfully, tomorrow afternoon will be warmer than it was today.

Sunny skies are forecast for West Tennessee tomorrow, and with temperatures warming up to the lower and middle 50s during the afternoon! Our weather looks great for Thanksgiving Day, but you can tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including your Thanksgiving Travel Forecasts, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

