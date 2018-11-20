Kimberley Bertram Barrow, age 58, of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center. Her funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Stephens to officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery with family and friends to act as pallbearers. Visitation is scheduled on Tuesday from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. and again on Wednesday after 10:00 A.M. until service time.

Kimberley Bertram Barrow was born October 24, 1960 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Ernest Bertram and Cheryl Bertram who survives in Paris. She is also survived by her daughter: Cayley (Taylor) Lawley of Jackson; her sons: Brandon (Krystal) Barrow of Spring Hill, Tennessee and Greg (Cali) Barrow of Fredericksburg, Virginia; grandchildren: Liam Barrow, Maddox Barrow, and Jax Barrow; brother: Shana (Cathy) Bertram of Collierville, Tennessee; and nephews: Cameron and Cullen Bertram.

Ms. Barrow was owner and operator of Conklin Advisory Group. She was a member of the Paris Lions Club and the Jay Cees. She was 2008 recipient of Miller Musmar, P.C. “Rising Star” award, 2010 “Care the Most” Award, appointed to the Henry County Budget Committee and served for five years, received Commendation from the Governor for her work with the Child Abuse Coalition, and recognition from Advance Auto Parts for “Kids Day Fest” fundraiser for Juvenile Diabetes. Kim was also very interested in Paris, Tennessee history and enjoyed being at Kentucky Lake in her camper.

Memorials may be made to: The American Cancer Society.