HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Scotts Hill.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 75-year-old Roy Earl Dyer, of Sardis, was killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Austin Chapel Road.

The crash report says Dyer’s Toyota Camry went off the roadway just before 6 p.m., going through the front yard of a home and hitting a tree.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.