Mugshots : Madison County : 11/19/18 – 11/20/18 November 20, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Jason Doss Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Adam Sweat Assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Albert Lee Criminal impersonation, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Anthony Campbell Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Devan Stines Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Germaine Black Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Haley Whitman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15John Patterson Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule II drug violations, legend drugs-possess without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Kierra Grady Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Loukisha Yarbrough Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Marcus Bray Theft of motor vehicle, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Nasir Alhalah Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Paul Tims Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Renicka Croom Theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Shannon Singleton Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/19/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/20/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore