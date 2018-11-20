Mugshots : Madison County : 11/19/18 – 11/20/18

1/15 Jason Doss Violation of probation

2/15 Adam Sweat Assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

3/15 Albert Lee Criminal impersonation, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card

4/15 Anthony Campbell Public intoxication



5/15 Devan Stines Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/15 Germaine Black Failure to comply

7/15 Haley Whitman Violation of probation

8/15 John Patterson Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule II drug violations, legend drugs-possess without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/15 Kierra Grady Disorderly conduct

10/15 Loukisha Yarbrough Violation of probation

11/15 Marcus Bray Theft of motor vehicle, violation of probation

12/15 Nasir Alhalah Violation of community corrections



13/15 Paul Tims Violation of order of protection

14/15 Renicka Croom Theft of motor vehicle

15/15 Shannon Singleton Disorderly conduct































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/19/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/20/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.