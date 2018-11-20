Peggy Joyce Bledsoe, age 82 of Springville passed away Monday, November 19, 2018 at Henry County Healthcare Center. Her memorial service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Sulphur Well Church of Christ with Bro. Randy Stephens officiating.

Peggy Joyce Bledsoe was born July 8, 1936 in Elbridge, Tennessee to the late Vernie Elvis Burch and the late Verna Odell Hopper Burch. On April 19, 1957 she married Jessie Lynn Bledsoe and he preceded her in death on April 15, 1998.

Ms. Bledsoe is survived by a daughter, Dana Bledsoe of Springville, TN; two sons: Gary Bledsoe of Dallas, TX and Jeffery Bledsoe of Dyersburg, TN; ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two sisters: Charlene (Larry) Ozment of Springville, TN and Glenda Evans of Nashville, TN; and a brother-in-law, Johnny Goodlett of Newbern, TN.

Besides her parents and husband, Ms. Bledsoe was also preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Ann Hinson; a son, Jessie Dale Bledsoe; and a sister, Wanda Goodlett.

Ms. Bledsoe was a member of Sulphur Well Church of Christ. She loved to fish, being outdoors, and she loved her grandchildren.