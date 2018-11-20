Richard A. Kerr, age 70 of Buchanan, Tennessee passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. His funeral service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Allen of Ambassador Baptist Church in Greenbrier, Arkansas officiating. Burial will follow at New Liberty Cemetery in Buchanan. Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Wednesday prior to the service at McEvoy Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Jeremy King, Preston King, Peyton King, Kevin Kerr, Joshua Kerr, and Devon Kerr.

Richard A. Kerr was born February 28, 1948 in Maynardville, Tennessee to the late Harrison Anderson Kerr and the late Beatrice Raley Kerr. He is survived by three daughters: Tabatha (Danny) Allen of Greenbrier, AR, Crystal (Jeremy) King of Vilonia, AR, and Delena Kerr of Buchanan, TN; one sister, Betty (John) Hensley of Knoxville, TN; and seven grandchildren: Lydia Allen, Preston King, McKenzie King, Peyton King, Devon Kerr, Haley Kerr, and Joshua Kerr.

Besides his parents, Mr. Kerr was also preceded in death by three brothers: Gordon Dennis Kerr, Gary Wayne Kerr, and Robert Gale Kerr.

Mr. Kerr was a machinist for many years working in Memphis and Murray, Kentucky.