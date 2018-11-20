School & business leaders meet to talk student workforce readiness

JACKSON, Tenn. — Business and school leaders meet to plan for getting students ready to enter the workforce.

Tuesday was the first meeting with school and business representatives. Jackson-Madison County School System Chief Academic Officer Jared Myracle says he hopes the meeting will give the district an idea of what they need to do to prepare students for the workforce.

“It helps us create programs that prepare students in the best way possible for their careers and education after they leave Jackson-Madison County schools,” Myracle said.

Myracle says meetings like these help the district prepare their students for careers after high school, which the district hopes will improve the workforce.