Sharon man charged with solicitation of minor

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is facing a charge of sexual solicitation of a minor after police say he met an undercover officer he believed to be a 17-year-old girl to pay for sex.

Nathan Moore, 41, of Sharon, was arrested around 1 a.m. Friday at La Quinta Inn & Suites on North Highland Avenue where he had arranged to meet the undercover officer, according to court documents.

Police say Moore responded to an online ad posted by the undercover officer, contacting her by text message to the phone number listed in the ad. He then arranged to meet and pay for sex despite the officer making it clear that she was 17 years old, according to an affidavit.

Moore is free on $25,000 bond.