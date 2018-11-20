Sheriff’s office shares safety tips for Black Friday shopping

JACKSON, Tenn. — Black Friday brings out the deals, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning shoppers how to not let them turn into steals.

“The main thing is to don’t be distracted, because a lot of times you get con artists this time of the year, and they work in teams,” sheriff’s office spokesman Tom Mapes said.

He says it’s easy for someone to take your gifts or personal items when you’re distracted.

“If you get someone to come up to you and ask you questions, just to get your attention, and somebody else will steal your purse or your merchandise, or anything like that,” Mapes said.

He says to be aware when you’re in stores as well.

“Be aware of your surroundings, where are you and what’s going on. If you have a purse, or anything like that, make sure it’s tucked under your arm,” he said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office recommends parking closer to the doors when you shop later at night rather than farther out in the parking lot.

“Have your key fob in your hand. That way if someone comes up to you and you feel uncomfortable, just hit it. There goes the alarm, there goes the attention, and you just scared someone off,” Mapes said.

If there is ever an issue, ask for help.

“If anything is suspicious, ask for help with a store attendant or anybody that’s in security there,” Mapes said.

He also tells people who shop online to make sure someone is home when packages are delivered, or have them delivered to your workplace or a neighbor’s home.