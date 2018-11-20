What last minute shoppers are running into for the Holiday

JACKSON, Tenn.–With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, shoppers are rushing out to stores to get their last minute items.



Some shoppers at this local grocery store say the major holiday has made their shopping process a little longer than usual.

“Longer waits more lines you have to wait in, more time,” said shopper Frank Davis.

“There’s a constant line there anywhere you go around here it seems like the lines are getting longer, longer, and longer,” said shopper Mark Taylor.

Owner Pat Smith of Heavenly Ham said business has been has picking up.

“It’s been crazy and it’s been a good crazy and we’ve been rocking and rolling all day,” said Smith.

Some shoppers say they’ve had to wait in long lines just to get one or two items.

“Cooking meat for my turnip greens, which Kroger did run out of so I had to look around through the store,” Davis said.

“A can of whipped cream and some NyQuil, because we all got stuffy noses,” Taylor said.

One shopper said they were able to get lucky and not wait in line.

“I’ve gone to several place and waited several minutes to checkout and you know thought I would run in here and hopefully not have too big enough of a crowd, and luckily I hit it at the right time,” said shopper Dana Maness.

Many shoppers said they’re making sure to get their holiday items ahead of time.

“I’m going to stay away from the crowds, were going to try to stay away from Vann Drive and The Columns and Kroger, I heard Kroger’s going to have a huge line tomorrow so we came tonight,” Taylor said.