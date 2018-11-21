4 indicted in alleged West TN drug trafficking conspiracy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An investigation of drug trafficking in West Tennessee has led to four defendants being indicted.

Jesus Vega, 33, and Pedro Rosas-Gonzalez, 31, were indicted Oct. 17 for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

Fatimadeniz Diaz, 36, and Steven Diaz, 26, were indicted Nov. 8 for conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, the release says.

According to information presented in court, officers in Decatur County recovered 11 pounds of methamphetamine in August during a traffic stop. The driver identified the supplier as a local Memphis man.

On Oct. 1, investigators intercepted 31 pounds of methamphetamine in possession of Vega, who along with the driver, Rosas-Gonzalez, who transported the meth from the Chicago area, were arrested, according to the release.

Law enforcement identified more members of the drug trafficking organization and determined the location of a high-volume narcotics transaction Oct. 22 and set up surveillance.

Officers observed Fatimadeniz Diaz and Steven Diaz arrive at the scene, take multiple large bags from their car, and put the bags in another vehicle, the release says.

While searching the vehicle, DEA agents recovered 63 pounds of methamphetamine and 743 grams of heroin, according to the release.

If convicted, each defendant faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, and up to life imprisonment.

Over the course of the ongoing investigation, the DEA has recovered over 400 pounds of methamphetamine and 5 kilograms of heroin, all either in Memphis or destined for the Memphis area.