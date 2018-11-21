Cold And Frosty This Morning!

Weather Update 7:40 AM–

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’re starting the morning off frigid! Temperatures are in the lower 20s for most of the region along with a lot of frost and areas of dense fog ahead you head off to work this morning, or get a head start on holiday travel. we’ll start to mount a warm up this afternoon though as temperature rapidly climb through the 30s and 40s and into the low 50s. Sunny skies will continue into Thanksgiving as well with temps climbing into the middle to upper 50s!

