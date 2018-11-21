Haywood back in state semifinals

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Haywood Tomcats are back in the Class 4A State Semifinals after a 47-14 win over Dyersburg last Friday Night.

The Tomcats now get another shot at Springfield for a chance to advance to Cookeville.

A huge key to this upcoming contest will be how well the Tomcats play defensively. They already shut down one of the more explosive offenses in Class 4A, but can they do it again?

While talk of Springfield’s postseason experience has been a key topic of conversation, Haywood Head Coach Steve Hookfin wants to make sure no one is sleeping on what the Tomcats have accomplished the past two seasons.

Due to field conditions in Brownsville, the semifinal matchup will be played in Jackson at Jackson Christian. Kickoff is set for 7:00.