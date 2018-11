Man wanted by U.S. Marshals, police in custody

JACKSON, Tenn.–A man the U.S. Marshals Service and Jackson police were looking has been located.

Ereo Scates of Bolivar, is now in custody. Scates was wanted for firearms violations, narcotics possession, and violation of probation.

He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in an Atlanta apartment complex, Thursday.

Marshals say Scates cut and dyed his hair.