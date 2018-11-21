Funeral services for Mary Alice Washington, age 95, of Beech Bluff, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Historic First Baptist Church on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Burial will follow in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Beech Bluff, Tennessee. Mrs. Washington passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday afternoon, November 23, 2018 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Washington will lie-in-state on Saturday morning, November 24, 2018 from 10:00 AM until time of service at the Historic First Baptist Church on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.