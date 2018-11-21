Mugshots : Madison County : 11/20/18 – 11/21/18

1/13 Taniya Wilson Violation of probation

2/13 Deanthony Hart Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply

3/13 Desmond Springfield Aggravated domestic assault

4/13 Eric Cagle Violation of community corrections



5/13 Gregory Weaver Failure to appear

6/13 Jeremy Martine Violation of probation

7/13 Keisha Gates Shoplifting

8/13 Kelvin Dorsey Assault



9/13 Nicholas Wolfe Evading arrest, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/13 Steven Jarvis Failure to appear

11/13 Taylor Jackson Violation of probation

12/13 Xavier Thompson Failure to appear



13/13 Zackery Jernigan Violation of community corrections



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/20/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/21/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.