Mugshots : Madison County : 11/20/18 – 11/21/18 November 21, 2018

1/13Taniya Wilson Violation of probation
2/13Deanthony Hart Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply
3/13Desmond Springfield Aggravated domestic assault
4/13Eric Cagle Violation of community corrections
5/13Gregory Weaver Failure to appear
6/13Jeremy Martine Violation of probation
7/13Keisha Gates Shoplifting
8/13Kelvin Dorsey Assault
9/13Nicholas Wolfe Evading arrest, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license
10/13Steven Jarvis Failure to appear
11/13Taylor Jackson Violation of probation
12/13Xavier Thompson Failure to appear
13/13Zackery Jernigan Violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/20/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/21/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.