Peabody prepares for state semifinals

TRENTON, Tenn. — In Class 2A, Peabody is set to host Waverly in the State Semifinals.

Last week, the Golden Tide had no problem taking care of Union City, winning 35-0. Waverly also had a similar workload in the quarterfinals, defeating Riverside 34-7.

Unlike most teams Peabody has played this season, Waverly’s style complements the style of the Golden Tide, specifically offensively. The Tigers do a good job of spreading the ball out and utilizing different weapons just like Peabody.

The winner of Friday night’s contest will advance to Cookeville for an opportunity to play for the 2A State Championship.

Kickoff in Trenton is set for 7:00.