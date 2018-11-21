Retha Thompson

WBBJ Staff,

 

 
Name: City & State  Retha Thompson of Samburg, TN
Age: 54
Place of Death: Her Residence
Date of Death: Friday, November, 16, 2018
Memorial Service: Memorial Service: 2:00-5:00 PM Saturday, December 8, 2018

Location:  450 Kirk’s Trading Post Road

                  Buchanan, TN 38222
Date/Place of Birth: September 25, 1964; Paris, TN
Both Parents Names:

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Bobby Joe Lee and Linda Faye Lowe, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

  (surviving or preceded)

 n/a
Daughters: City/State Megan Thompson of Paris, TN
Sons: City/State Colton Thompson of Paris, TN
Grandchildren: Three
Great Grandchildren: none
Sisters: City/State Sherry Younger of Buchanan, TN

Lisa Paz of Jackson, TN

Felicia Lee of Chicago, IL
Brothers: City/State Damon (Crystal) Lee of Jackson, TN; Kent Lee of Clarksville, TN;

Mark Lee of Paris, TN: Mike (Martha) Lee of Florida;  Rodney Wood of Florida
Other Relatives: Several nieces and nephews
Personal Information: Liked to crochet and swim

 