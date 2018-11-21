Retha Thompson
|Name: City & State
|Retha Thompson of Samburg, TN
|Age:
|54
|Place of Death:
|Her Residence
|Date of Death:
|Friday, November, 16, 2018
|Memorial Service:
|Memorial Service: 2:00-5:00 PM Saturday, December 8, 2018
Location: 450 Kirk’s Trading Post Road
Buchanan, TN 38222
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 25, 1964; Paris, TN
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Bobby Joe Lee and Linda Faye Lowe, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|n/a
|Daughters: City/State
|Megan Thompson of Paris, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Colton Thompson of Paris, TN
|Grandchildren:
|Three
|Great Grandchildren:
|none
|Sisters: City/State
|Sherry Younger of Buchanan, TN
Lisa Paz of Jackson, TN
Felicia Lee of Chicago, IL
|Brothers: City/State
|Damon (Crystal) Lee of Jackson, TN; Kent Lee of Clarksville, TN;
Mark Lee of Paris, TN: Mike (Martha) Lee of Florida; Rodney Wood of Florida
|Other Relatives:
|Several nieces and nephews
|Personal Information:
|Liked to crochet and swim