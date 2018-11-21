Robert Reed Butler, Sr.

Services for Robert Reed Butler, Sr., 67, will be held Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 11:00 am at Manleyville Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5493 Manleyville Road, Springville, TN 38256 with Pastor Linda Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at Seminary Cemetery near Pillowville, TN. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 24, 2018 from 10:30 am until service time at the church. Mr. Butler, a Sheetrock Contractor, died Monday, November 19, 2018 at his daughter’s residence in Paris. He was born on December 2, 1950 in Oak Ridge, TN to Arnold Lee and Lodean Shankle Butler. He attended Manleyville Baptist Cornerstone Baptist Church, lived in New Mexico for several years, was a member of the Los Alamos 1966 State Football Champions, graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1968, and was an All-State Football fan. He was preceded in death by his parents and step son Bryant Marshall.

Survivors include his wife Trena Butler of Big Sandy, his step father who raised him Bobby Joe Phillips of Los Alamos, NM, two daughters Stacy Lacy of Myrtle Beach, SC, Melissa Butler of Paris, two sons Robert Reed Butler, Jr. and Michael Shane Butler both of Big Sandy, a sister Jolene (Loren) Hatler of Los Alamos, a brother Mike (Sharla) Butler of Odessa, TX, six grandchildren Taylor, Alicia, Kiara, Meliana, Abby, and Aleigh.

Pallbearers who will be serving are: Mike Butler, Shane Butler, Reed Butler, Jason Cudderford, John Shannon, and Jason Pierpoint.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visitwww.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.