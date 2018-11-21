Shop these Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Tenn. — As Black Friday quickly approaches, shoppers at the Walmart in north Jackson tell our WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team that they either love or hate the dash to the deals.

“Oh, it’s going to be great,” Flu Patrick said. “I know they’re going to have lots of sales, and we can get a lot of great gifts for the kids.”

Not everyone is so eager to shop.

“We’re going to be those people who sit on the couch and eat leftovers and watch TV,” Craig Coats said.

While the Coats family is doing that, stores around Jackson will be opening their doors to shoppers.

“I’ll try either Walmart or Best Buy,” Kelly Kinchelow said.

On Thanksgiving Day, Best Buy will open at 5 p.m., Kohl’s will open at 5 p.m., Dicks Sporting Goods will open at 6 p.m., JCPenny will open at 2 p.m.

and Big Lots will be open at 7 a.m.

Walmart will start their in-store sales at 6 p.m., but their online sales start Wednesday night.

“I already have my Walmart cart ready for 9 tonight,” Megan Hammond said.

Hammond said the same plan worked last year.

“Whatever I want, I’ve already marked and put in my cart, so hopefully the plan is just to refresh and check out,” she said.

However, some shoppers will brave the in-store deals.

“Most likely I will. My family is going to make sure I do something,” Kinchelow said.