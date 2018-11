Thanksgiving store hours

Below are hours for some local stores for Thanksgiving Day.

Best Buy will open at 5 p.m.

Big Lots will be open at 7 a.m.

Dicks Sporting Goods will open at 6 p.m.

GameStop will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

JCPenny will open at 2 p.m.

Kohl’s will open at 5 p.m.

Target will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.

Walmart will start their in-store sales at 6 p.m., but their online sales start Wednesday night.