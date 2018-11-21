Train hits vehicle in Germantown, killing 2

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a train has hit a vehicle in Tennessee killing both occupants.

Germantown Police said 86-year-old driver Dorothy M. Bell and her 96-year-old passenger, Samuel J.W. Bell, were killed from injuries in Tuesday’s crash. Police Capt. Mike Fisher told news outlets that the crash was reported in the afternoon and diverted traffic in the Memphis suburb for almost five hours.

Fisher said investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.