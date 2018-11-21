Travelers prepare for the holiday traffic

JACKSON, Tenn. — While many people love the holidays, one downfall is the traffic that comes with it.

With such a large amount of people traveling at the same time, the roads can get quite crowded.

“Especially behind the wheel… I’m going to pay attention to what’s going on. I’m going to watch my surroundings, I’m not going to get too pushy and uh not too edgy and I’m going to be very forgiving to all of the people who cut in front of me… or crowd me,” said public information officer Tom Mapes.

One traveler has been on a long journey and attests to the road conditions.

“Traffic’s been pretty busy. This is the second year in a row that I’ve made this trip… coming from Pennsylvania to Arkansas,” said Jeff Dunnit.

This year there will be an increase in highway patrol on Interstate 40 to insure safer travels.

“We’ll be out on the interstate every 20 miles. There should be a trooper on Interstate 40 all the way across the state of Tennessee starting today,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Lieutenant William Futrell.

Troopers also have advice for those who will be hitting the road between now and Sunday. “The number one precaution they need to take is not to follow so close on the roadway. Definitely put their phones down and concentrate and focus on driving,” says Lt. Futrell.

Drivers are also encouraged to pre-check their vehicles, and carry water and blankets in case of an emergency.

If you need any help while on the interstate, you can call *THP for assistance.

You can go to TNSmartway.com for up-to-date traffic information as well.