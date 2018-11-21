Vickie Diane Berry Rogers

Name: City & State Vickie Diane Berry Rogers of Buchanan, TN
Age: 64
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center
Date of Death: November 19, 2018
Funeral Time/Day: 1 PM Saturday, November 24, 2018
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister(s): Bro. Jerry Lee of Point Pleasant Baptist Church
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial
Visitation: 10 AM until service time at 1 PM Saturday, November 24, 2018
Date/Place of Birth: March 20, 1954 in Union City, TN
Pallbearers: Family and friends
 Billy Paul and Elizabeth O’Guin Berry, both preceded
 George Rogers, married June 17, 1972
Daughters: City/State Brandi Ann Rhamy of Gilbertsville, KY

Christina Renee Braddock of Buchanan, TN
Sisters: City/State Judy Cutler of Obion, TN
Brothers: City/State Collie (Linda) Berry of Dyersburg, TN

Chris (Barbara) Berry of Obion, TN

John (Donna) Berry of Union City, TN
Grandchildren: Dylan Thomas Rhamy, whom she was raising, of Buchanan, TN

Danielle Elane Braddock of Buchanan, TN
Other Relatives: Several nieces, nephews, and other relatives
Personal Information: Enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and especiallyher special needs grandchildren. She loved to fish, walking on the beach, gardening, and yard sales.

Memorials may be made to Tomorrow’s Hope, 211  N Brewer St Paris, TN 38242

 