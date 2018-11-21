Vickie Diane Berry Rogers
|Name: City & State
|Vickie Diane Berry Rogers of Buchanan, TN
|Age:
|64
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|November 19, 2018
|Funeral Time/Day:
|1 PM Saturday, November 24, 2018
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister(s):
|Bro. Jerry Lee of Point Pleasant Baptist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial
|Visitation:
|10 AM until service time at 1 PM Saturday, November 24, 2018
|Date/Place of Birth:
|March 20, 1954 in Union City, TN
|Pallbearers:
|Family and friends
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Billy Paul and Elizabeth O’Guin Berry, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|George Rogers, married June 17, 1972
|Daughters: City/State
|Brandi Ann Rhamy of Gilbertsville, KY
Christina Renee Braddock of Buchanan, TN
|Sisters: City/State
|Judy Cutler of Obion, TN
|Brothers: City/State
|Collie (Linda) Berry of Dyersburg, TN
Chris (Barbara) Berry of Obion, TN
John (Donna) Berry of Union City, TN
|Grandchildren:
|Dylan Thomas Rhamy, whom she was raising, of Buchanan, TN
Danielle Elane Braddock of Buchanan, TN
|Other Relatives:
|Several nieces, nephews, and other relatives
|Personal Information:
|Enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and especiallyher special needs grandchildren. She loved to fish, walking on the beach, gardening, and yard sales.
Memorials may be made to Tomorrow’s Hope, 211 N Brewer St Paris, TN 38242