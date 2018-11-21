Warm and Sunny Forecast for Thanksgiving

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, November 21st

Another cold night is on the way for West Tennessee, with temperatures able to drop back below freezing, but warmer weather is forecast for tomorrow! A warming trend is going to take us through Thanksgiving Day right into the weekend before Winter snaps back during the last week of November – next week!

TONIGHT

Sunny skies earlier today will be followed by clear skies tonight. With calm winds, temperatures should easily drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s at at the coldest point of the night! You’ll probably want a coat early tomorrow morning! Thankfully, tomorrow afternoon will be even warmer than it was today.

Sunny skies are forecast for West Tennessee tomorrow, and with temperatures warming up to the lower and middle 50s during the afternoon! Our weather looks great for Thanksgiving Day – we’ll have plenty of sunshine then too with highs near 60°F, but you can tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including your Thanksgiving Travel Forecasts, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

