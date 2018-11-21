What shopper can look forward to after their Thanksgiving meal

JACKSON, Tenn.–Finding things to do on a holiday can be difficult.

But luckily there’s still a few activities you can head to before and after the big meal.

For starters, if your looking to burn a couple calories before the big feast.

You can wake up bright and early for the Gold’s Gym Turkey Day 5K.

“While everybody’s at home getting their dinner ready look no further than gold’s gym, its a feel good cause, it’s a great family tradition,” said Owner Steve Roten of Gold’s Gym.

This 5K is for a good cause with all the proceeds going to RIFA.

“You know looking to the 14th year, it’ll be close to about a $100,000 that has been raised through the Gold’s Gym Turkey Day 5k,” said Lindsay Dawkins, the Marketing and Events Coordinator.

But if your not in a running mood and want to be more relaxed West Tennesseans can catch a movie.

Movies like “Wreck it Ralph” or “Creed II” are in theaters now.

But if that just doesn’t cut it, and you want to do some shopping.

“Shoppers can get a head start on some Black Friday shopping at various locations like JCPenney, Sears and Macy’s.

“We will be giving coupons at the door, so well have 100 off of 100, 10 off of 10, and even a 500 off of 500,” said Shirley Williams, General manager of JCPenney.