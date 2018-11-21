Funeral services for William Croom Hollingsworth, age 52, of Henderson, Tennessee, will be Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Pinson, Tennessee. Burial will follow in Dean Cemetery in Henderson, Tennessee.

Mr. Hollingsworth passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday afternoon November 23, 2018 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Hollingsworth will lie-in-state on Saturday morning, November 24, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Pinson, Tennessee.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.