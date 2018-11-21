Youth Town holds annual ‘Turkey Bowl’ football game

PINSON, Tenn. — A festive football game took place Wednesday at Youth Town.

The 2nd annual Turkey Bowl is a flag football game played between the residents at Youth Town and the staff.

The game began last year for the boys who are at Youth Town to experience having fun playing a football game with caring adults around the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We started it last year with the heart that a lot of the boys that are here don’t have fathers or uncles to be around this time of year to play football with, so we wanted to give them that experience,” boys program director Eric Bausch said.

They also held a tailgate party.