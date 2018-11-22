Rain Returns to West Tennessee Friday Night

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, November 22nd

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! It was another cold morning for West Tennessee today with temperatures in the 20s in some spots, but what a beautiful afternoon with highs in the 60s! Warm weather remains in the forecast until the next cold front comes through on Sunday.

TONIGHT

Sunny skies will be followed by more clear skies tonight – you’ve got to go out and look at the full moon tonight, it rises in the eastern sky at 5:46 this evening! With light winds, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 30s at the coolest point of the night. We’ll stay dry tonight, but rain returns tomorrow night.

Skies will gradually become cloudy on Friday. It’ll be breezy too with winds from the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Rain may fall in the form of a few scattered showers during the afternoon but wet weather is more likely after sunset tomorrow night. Temperatures will peak in the upper 50s at the warmest point of the day. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

