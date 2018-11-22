Shoppers hit the stores for Black Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many people came out to start their holiday shopping, while getting a good deal at the same time.

Local stores started their Black Friday savings Thanksgiving night, some even had shoppers wrapped around the building.

Stores like Best Buy were well prepared for the massive crowds.

They placed barriers to make sure it was not too congested while people waited for the doors to open.

Once those doors did finally open, they only let in fifty people at a time, as an added safety measure.

Among those in the lines were families who see Black Friday as an additional holiday, even getting shirts made for the annual event.

The very first shopper was in line for over seven hours.