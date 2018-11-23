Brain cancer survivor runs ultramarathon in West Tennessee

GADSDEN, Tenn. — Jeffrey Price is setting a big goal for himself. “This year I had brain cancer — had — but now I do not.”

And he’s not letting that diagnosis slow him down. He’s running 40 miles in the Black Diamond ultramarathon.

“I have to wear this machine. I’m carrying it on my back,” Price said.

That device is called Optune. It sends electric pulses through Price’s brain to stop cancer cells from growing.

The race director says this ultramarathon is different from others.

“It’s smaller than most ultramarathons,” acting race director Jill Williams said. “It’s close-knit. Most people that are running it are in this group called Run it Fast.”

Outside of Alamo was the halfway point for the race where runners could fuel up with drinks and snacks before heading out for the next 20 miles.

The race went through Gadsden, Alamo and Bells before ending back in Jackson.

Price says most of all this is a challenge for himself. “It’s been a blessing, and we’re trying to prove to all the users that you don’t have to stop doing everything that they want to do.”

Friday was just the first of three 40-mile ultramarathons in Jackson this weekend.