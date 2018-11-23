Marine Corps League hosts annual ‘Toys for Tots’ drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is bringing Christmas cheer to local kids.

“There’s some families out there, some children out there that aren’t going to have a Christmas,” Senior Vice Commandant Andy Vistrand said.

The Captain Jack Holland Marine Corps League of Jackson hosted their annual Toys for Tots drive Friday in Medina.

“This is a community service function, and we’re just trying to make sure that those children that may not have a Christmas otherwise are afforded that opportunity,” Vistrand said.

They are accepting new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls as well as cash donations. Vistrand says it breaks his heart knowing some kids will wake up Christmas morning with nothing under their tree.

“I don’t want to see anyone go without a Christmas,” Vistrand said. “I can remember as as child I never wanted for anything. I just want children to have the same Christmas I had when I was growing up.”

Vistrand says he has seen many kids without the basic necessities during his time as a law enforcement officer.

“I had an opportunity to see some of the families that didn’t have much, and so this is an excellent opportunity, having had that opportunity professionally,” Vistrand said. “Some kids won’t have a Christmas. It’s heartbreaking to know that.”

He says this program will get the chance to spread a little Christmas cheer and joy this holiday season.

“It helps give back to the community that we love, we serve, we live in,” he said. “We are all here, we are local Marines, so we share a best interest in this community.”

If you would like to donate, the Marine Corps League will collect toys Saturday, Nov. 24 and next Saturday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fred’s Super Dollar in Medina and Walmart in north Jackson.