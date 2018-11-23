People continue to shop as Black Friday concludes

JACKSON, Tenn. — By Friday evening most of the door busters were gone, but that didn’t stop shoppers from trying to get a good deal.

According to The National Retail Federation, an estimated 164 million people were predicted to shop in stores or go online this weekend, with an expected trillion dollars spent.

Many people were in stores up until they closed, and retailers were well prepared.

This year local stores developed strategies to make sure one of America’s busiest shopping days went on as smoothly as possible.

Stores, such as Target, say that they have been preparing since this Summer.

They even provided crowd management courses for employees who would be working during the holiday season.

For those who did not get in on the Black Friday shopping, Cyber Monday will be held next week. It is an event that allows you to both shop and save money, all from the comfort of your home.