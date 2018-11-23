Project Care sends food to home-bound seniors on Thanksgiving

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — “We’re sending out 310 meals to home-bound senior citizens,” Pam Dethloff, director of Gibson County Office on Aging, said.

This is the 27th year people in Gibson County have taken time out of their Thanksgiving Day to help home-bound senior citizens.

“We want to make sure we brighten their day, because there are a lot of seniors who are not able to be with their family today,” Dethloff said.

The meals included turkey, peas, mashed potatoes and dressing.

“People come back every year and will always be willing to help. And the people who deliver the meals, I can always count on them,” Dethloff said.

Travis Davison is one of those volunteers. He says he is showing his thankfulness through his actions.

“That’s exactly what this is. You’re going to people who most likely are not going to have anyone come in for Thanksgiving other than these folks,” Davison said.

“We’ll be sending them all over Gibson County,” Dethloff said. “We have drivers that will take their vehicles and drive to each town, and we have motorcycle riders who will follow each vehicle.”

The volunteers say they wouldn’t want to spend their Thanksgiving any other way.

“Every experience is a little different, because we’re all different, and some people are so grateful to see you because they might not see anybody else today,” Davison said.