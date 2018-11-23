RIFA feeds community with annual Thanksgiving feast

JACKSON, Tenn. — Over 100 people in Jackson now have full bellies after a Thanksgiving feast.

The Regional Inter-Faith Association, or RIFA, soup kitchen held its annual Thanksgiving feast. The soup kitchen feeds hundreds of families in need and provides holiday meals. About 100 volunteers attended to help cook and serve the meals.

Lindsay Dawkins, events coordinator at RIFA, says their doors will always be open to families.

“RIFA is a place where people can come if they do not have a family or maybe not have food to eat, and we are able to open our doors and be able to serve those people,” Dawkins said.

They served turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and pies.