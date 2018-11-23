Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Dianne White

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is teacher Dianne White of Bargerton Elementary School in Lexington. She has been a teacher for 24 years.

White got a lot of inspiration in being a teacher thanks to the teachers that were in her life.

“I had many good teachers growing up at this school and also at Lexington High School, and so I wanted to come back and be a part of that,” White said.

And there will always be a sense of nostalgia now that she teaches at the same school she attended.

“I get to teach with many of the teachers that were my teachers, so that’s been wonderful,” White said.

White will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in December, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.