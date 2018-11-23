Wet, Slippery Roads Possible in West Tennessee Tonight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, November 23rd

Scattered showers will be in the area this evening, so if you’re cashing in on Black Friday deals, be aware of slippery roads! Take extra caution tonight because a lot of leaves are falling down in the windy conditions, and leaves and wet roads can almost behave like ice. Temperatures will be mild tonight, as we’ll only drop to the middle and upper 40s at the coolest point of the night.



It’ll be a beautiful day on Saturday after patchy fog dissipates tomorrow morning. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures warming up to the middle and upper 60s in the afternoon. Winds will be lighter on Saturday – from the southwest at 5-10 miles per hour. Another cold front comes on Sunday and will likely bring temperatures way down for the last week of the month. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

