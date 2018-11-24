1 person sent to hospital after 3-car-accident

FRIENDSHIP, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an accident involving five people occurred on Highway 412 at Blue Bird Road.



According to authorities, three cars were involved in the accident.

Authorities say a vehicle hauling hay bales tried to make a turn traveling eastbound on Highway 412.

That is when a vehicle hit the back of the one carrying the hay bales.

This was followed by another vehicle hitting one of the actual hay bales.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said one man was sent to the Jackson Madison General Hospital.

Others involved in the accident received minor injuries, and the identity of the individuals involved have not yet been released.