A Haywood County man dedicates his Christmas lights to children’s drawings

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn–Is there such a thing called too many Christmas lights?

Well in the case of David Markowski, owner of this Brownsville home, its no.

Markowski has decorated his home for many years for the Christmas holiday.

“Several years I don’t know 10, 15 years, we’ve always done it everywhere we’ve lived, it just got bigger over here, just because of what we have, the property,” said owner of Markowski Christmas Lights, David Markowski.

This year he has added up to 80,000 lights compared to last years.

Markowski says one of his hardest pieces took two people to put up.

“Probably be our entrance, that was probably one of the toughest things, it takes two people to put it all together, and then we added so much to it, that’s probably the toughest one,” said Markowski.

He welcomes onlookers to drive through his property to see the lights.

“Wouldn’t have it any other way, just absolutely love doing what I do, and I love doing what I do for the people that come out here,” said Markowski.

After so many years, Markowski said he wanted to add something new, therefore creating Christmas light replicas of children’s drawings.

“We had a competition with kids and they sent in pictures with drawings of Christmas themes and I then selected four of those pictures and I made those pictures out of lights this year,” said Markowski.

Markowski said he works on the lights every labor day to have them ready the day after Thanksgiving.

“Work just about every weekend, putting up light and a couple days during the week I will work towards the end just to get everything done,” said Markowski.