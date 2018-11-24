Sunshine And Warmer Temperatures Saturday

Weather Update – 7:00 a.m. – Saturday, November 24th

Scattered showers are moving out this morning ahead of a much warmer day. Expect sunshine to return late morning into the afternoon with highs in the upper 60’s.



We’ll have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies on Saturday with temperatures warming up to the middle and upper 60s in the afternoon. Winds will be lighter today – from the southwest at 5-10 miles per hour so that would be a good day to take care of outdoor holiday decorating or leaf raking. It will get windy towards Sunday morning with increasing clouds and spotty showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon.

