Local shop hosts Yuletide event

JACKSON, Tenn. – This is the season to be jolly and local stores are hoping you will keep them in mind for the holidays.

The Garner Blue Shop on West Lafayette Street hosted their fifth annual Yuletide event Saturday.

The store featured sales on hand-crafted jewelry, ornaments, clothing and much more just in time for the holidays.

The owner of the shop says it has been a great turnout so far.

“All sorts of people come which is fun,” said Lisa Garner. “I get a lot of people that come and say ‘hey this is what we plan to do every year after Black Friday stuff we come there on Saturday’s’ so we’ve had a great turnout so far.”