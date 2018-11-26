Coldest Nights of Fall So Far for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Monday, November 26th

Clouds and windy conditions managed to keep temperatures in the 30s area wide today, and while clearer weather is coming, it won’t start to feel much better yet. The next two nights will be the coldest that we’ve had since when we had snow and ice on the ground in the middle of January!

TONIGHT

Temperatures will drop to the lower 20s tonight with gradually clearing skies, and it will feel like temperatures are in the lower teens with northwesterly winds at 5-10 miles per hour. Bundle up!

Even with sunshine tomorrow, it’ll still be chilly! Winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour will make it feel like temperatures are below freezing all day long. Tuesday night might be even colder than tonight to set a new “coldest night” of Fall so far. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

