Committee makes changes to superintendent evaluation form

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Superintendent Evaluation Committee met Monday, with one purpose.

“The superintendent evaluation was 70 questions long. Condense it, make it a little bit more manageable,” Jackson-Madison County School Board Chairman Kevin Alexander said.

The committee is made up of school board members.

They made the decision to shorten the questionnaire after Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones’ most recent evaluation.

“We just instructed them to take out the questions we didn’t feel like we could answer, and it was a lot of them,” Alexander said.

Alexander says there were several questions that caused confusion or to which the board couldn’t give an informative answer.

Then committee members went through the more than 70-question evaluation form, deciding which questions they would keep.

By the end of the meeting, they had cut the form down to just 28 questions.

Alexander says the next part of the evaluation they will focus on is student achievement.

“We’re waiting to see what the goals are that are set by Dr. Jones and the state to make sure we can put the appropriate questions on the evaluation,” Alexander said.

Alexander says they will meet in January to go over the questions about student achievement, and then hopefully have the complete form to present to the full school board in February.