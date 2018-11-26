Experts offer tips to keep your holiday deliveries safe

TRENTON, Tenn. — With holiday shopping in full swing, many shoppers will have packages delivered.

“The postal service is projecting that we will deliver more than 9 million packages this year between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day this year,” said Susan Wright, strategic communication specialist for the U.S. Postal Service.

Wright says they want to make sure your packages are safe this holiday season.

“Don’t leave any delivered mail and packages unattended,” she said. “That’s a clear signal to someone who is looking to become a porch pirate.”

Wright says if you are expecting a package, have it shipped to the post office or have someone watch for deliveries at your home.

“Be sure to put your mail on hold at a local post office, or at least have a neighbor retrieve your mail,” Wright said.

The post office also has options if you have to have items delivered to your home.

“You can secure the shipment using any of our special services, such as signature confirmation,” Wright said.

Law enforcement officers have a few more reminders in case you can’t be home when your deliveries are scheduled to arrive.

“The main thing is when you order your packages, if there is a request to have them leave it maybe by a side door or back door of a house is a good idea,” Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas said.

Thomas says another option is sending those deliveries to work.

“You can also have stuff delivered to your office or your job if it allows to where it’s not left there all day. If you leave at your work for you to pick it up, it will be good,” Thomas said.

If none of those options works, Thomas suggests security cameras.

“Home surveillance systems have been a huge help for law enforcement, especially us in Gibson County over the last year,” Thomas said. “It kind of started to be more of a common trend.”