Fallen soldiers to be honored at Shiloh with National Wreaths Across America Day

SHILOH, Tenn.–One local national park is preparing to honor our fallen soldiers for the holidays.

Shiloh National Military Park will participate in the National Wreaths Across America Day.

The ceremony will begin December 15 at 11 a.m.

The park will lay wreaths on the graves of those laid to rest at Shiloh National Cemetery in remembrance of the fallen soldier’s life and service.

Everyone is invited to come out and help place the wreaths. To find out more information on the event, contact the Shiloh Battlefield Visitor Center at (731) 689-5696.