Grace L. Byrum Gullett

Grace L. Byrum Gullett of Jackson, TN and formerly of Brunswick, TN and Memphis, TN went home to her heavenly Father on November 24, 2018. She is the widow of J. T. Gullett.

She is survived by three children; Shirley (Larry), Betty (Eddie) and Johnny (Dorothy). She also leaves six grandchildren, three step grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Grace retired from Sears as an interior decorator and later Hancock Fabrics.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at Arrington Funeral Directors on Monday, November 26, 2018 with visitation from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM followed by the service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested to be directed Fairhaven Baptist Church, 5050 Katherine Drive, Olive Branch, MS 38654 in her memory.

