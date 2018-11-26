Mugshots : Madison County : 11/21/18 – 11/26/18 November 26, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/68Breauna Surratt Aggravated child abuse or neglect, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/68Aaron Echols Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/68Alfred Brown Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/68Anthony Young Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 5/68Bailey Harton Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/68Baron Jimmerson Reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 7/68Billie Chapman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/68Brandon Hughes Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/68Charles Vaughn Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 10/68Charlotte Tibbs Driving on revoked/suspended license Show 11/68Christian Barham Driving on revoked/suspended license 12/68Chronica Greer Aggravated assault 13/68Clyde Honer Driving on revoked/suspended license 14/68Cody Baggett Simple domestic assault 15/68Cory Thomas Theft of motor vehicle, criminal impersonation, contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange 16/68Crystal Rickman Aggravated domestic assault 17/68Daquan Bryant Assault 18/68Daryl Britt Simple domestic assault 19/68Deven Jones Leaving the scene of accident 20/68Dexter Manuel Sex offender registry violations 21/68Dustin Lewis Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear 22/68Eric Arment Possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear 23/68Hope Arment Possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia 24/68Gabriel Ramirez Driving on revoked/suspended license 25/68George Watkins Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear 26/68James Bond Failure to appear 27/68Jessica Short Identity theft 28/68John Blackwell Possession of methamphetamine, violation of order of protection, harassment, unlawful drug paraphernalia 29/68Jonathan Bond Violation of probation 30/68Joseph Clayton Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest 31/68Joshua Deberry Driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law 32/68Justin Purdy Violation of community corrections 33/68Keanu Greenhill Simple domestic assault 34/68Kennith Harris DUI, violation of implied consent law 35/68Lee Douglas Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license 36/68Lisa Yarbrough Shoplifting 37/68Malik Woods Shoplifting 38/68Mandy Hill Violation of probation 39/68Martavius Bond DUI, violation of implied consent law 40/68Marty Chatman Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon 41/68Melony Weatherford Violation of community corrections, violation of probation 42/68Michael Butler Simple domestic assault 43/68Michael Young Simple domestic assault 44/68Monte Singleton Aggravated domestic assault 45/68Nadia Rogers Shoplifting-theft of property, criminal trespass 46/68Olivia Anderson DUI, open container law, violation of implied consent 47/68Phillip Johnson Aggravated assault 48/68Quintarious Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license 49/68Rachel Moore Shoplifting-theft of property 50/68Ryan Pearson Violation of community corrections 51/68Sadie Merriweather Aggravated assault 52/68Samantha Hutcheson Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of seat belt law 53/68Sha'Cara Cruse Simple domestic assault, vandalism 54/68Shaiquanda Brown Failure to appear 55/68Sharon Coleman Violation of probation 56/68Shawn Attaway DUI 57/68Sheila Nappier Vandalism 58/68Skylier Anderson Fabricating/tampering with evidence, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, drivers to exercise due care 59/68Steven Sparr DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license 60/68Tabitha Cole Failure to appear 61/68Tameshia Long Assault 62/68Teniya Miller Shoplifting-theft of property 63/68Thomas Perkins Violation of community corrections, failure to appear 64/68Timothy Coley Possession of methamphetamine 65/68Tino Skinner Schedule II drug violations 66/68Tocia Cobb Criminal trespass 67/68Trevor Walker Unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI 68/68Wilimer Pacheco-Lopez Theft of $1,000-$9,999, theft of motor vehicle The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/21/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/26/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.