Mugshots : Madison County : 11/21/18 – 11/26/18

1/68 Breauna Surratt Aggravated child abuse or neglect, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/68 Aaron Echols Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/68 Alfred Brown Violation of probation

4/68 Anthony Young Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange



5/68 Bailey Harton Simple domestic assault

6/68 Baron Jimmerson Reckless driving

7/68 Billie Chapman Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/68 Brandon Hughes Failure to appear



9/68 Charles Vaughn Public intoxication

10/68 Charlotte Tibbs Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/68 Christian Barham Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/68 Chronica Greer Aggravated assault



13/68 Clyde Honer Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/68 Cody Baggett Simple domestic assault

15/68 Cory Thomas Theft of motor vehicle, criminal impersonation, contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange

16/68 Crystal Rickman Aggravated domestic assault



17/68 Daquan Bryant Assault

18/68 Daryl Britt Simple domestic assault

19/68 Deven Jones Leaving the scene of accident

20/68 Dexter Manuel Sex offender registry violations



21/68 Dustin Lewis Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

22/68 Eric Arment Possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

23/68 Hope Arment Possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

24/68 Gabriel Ramirez Driving on revoked/suspended license



25/68 George Watkins Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear

26/68 James Bond Failure to appear

27/68 Jessica Short Identity theft

28/68 John Blackwell Possession of methamphetamine, violation of order of protection, harassment, unlawful drug paraphernalia



29/68 Jonathan Bond Violation of probation

30/68 Joseph Clayton Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

31/68 Joshua Deberry Driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law

32/68 Justin Purdy Violation of community corrections



33/68 Keanu Greenhill Simple domestic assault

34/68 Kennith Harris DUI, violation of implied consent law

35/68 Lee Douglas Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

36/68 Lisa Yarbrough Shoplifting



37/68 Malik Woods Shoplifting

38/68 Mandy Hill Violation of probation

39/68 Martavius Bond DUI, violation of implied consent law

40/68 Marty Chatman Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



41/68 Melony Weatherford Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

42/68 Michael Butler Simple domestic assault

43/68 Michael Young Simple domestic assault

44/68 Monte Singleton Aggravated domestic assault



45/68 Nadia Rogers Shoplifting-theft of property, criminal trespass

46/68 Olivia Anderson DUI, open container law, violation of implied consent

47/68 Phillip Johnson Aggravated assault

48/68 Quintarious Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license



49/68 Rachel Moore Shoplifting-theft of property

50/68 Ryan Pearson Violation of community corrections

51/68 Sadie Merriweather Aggravated assault

52/68 Samantha Hutcheson Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of seat belt law



53/68 Sha’Cara Cruse Simple domestic assault, vandalism

54/68 Shaiquanda Brown Failure to appear

55/68 Sharon Coleman Violation of probation

56/68 Shawn Attaway DUI



57/68 Sheila Nappier Vandalism

58/68 Skylier Anderson Fabricating/tampering with evidence, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, drivers to exercise due care

59/68 Steven Sparr DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

60/68 Tabitha Cole Failure to appear



61/68 Tameshia Long Assault

62/68 Teniya Miller Shoplifting-theft of property

63/68 Thomas Perkins Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

64/68 Timothy Coley Possession of methamphetamine



65/68 Tino Skinner Schedule II drug violations

66/68 Tocia Cobb Criminal trespass

67/68 Trevor Walker Unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI

68/68 Wilimer Pacheco-Lopez Theft of $1,000-$9,999, theft of motor vehicle









































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/21/18 and 7 a.m. on 11/26/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.